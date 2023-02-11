State police seeking public's help identifying grand larceny suspect

Feb. 10—WATERTOWN — State police in Watertown are attempting to identify an individual whose image was captured on a surveillance camera in connection to a grand larceny investigation.

State police said in a news release that the individual entered Runnings in Watertown and was allegedly seen taking several clothing items in addition to a gas-powered mini chain saw, and exited the store without paying.

Police say the individual stole $1,274.87 in merchandise.

If anyone recognizes the person in the photo, state police are asking they contact the department at 315-366-6000.