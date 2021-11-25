State police seeking red SUV in connection with Key Bank robbery in Greensburg

Nov. 24—State police in Greensburg are looking for a man they say robbed an East Pittsburgh Street bank Wednesday morning.

The robbery at the Key Bank branch at 800 E. Pittsburgh St. occurred at 10:09 a.m., according to surveillance video footage.

Investigators believe the suspect exited the bank and fled west on East Pittsburgh Street towards downtown Greensburg, Trooper Steve Limani said. An anonymous tip was received reporting the suspect possibly entered a red-colored Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV near the Advanced Auto on East Pittsburgh Street.

Police did not say whether a weapon was brandished during the robbery.

The robber was described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored vest, police said. The man also wore a red face covering with a gray winter hat, ripped style dark blue jeans and black shoes with white trim at the soles.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

A Penn Township police dog and a state police helicopter searched the area.

Anyone with information should call police at 724-832-3288.

