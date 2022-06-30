State Police seize $28K worth of fireworks in run up to Fourth of July

Jun. 30—With the Fourth of July just around the corner, scores of Bay State residents made their annual pilgrimage to purchase fireworks in New Hampshire and elsewhere.

However, the Massachusetts State Police were waiting for them on the other side of the state line.

During the last weekend in June, State Police confiscated 1,580 fireworks packages collectively worth $28,000 and issued 18 court summonses.

On June 24, seven individuals were charged with the illegal possession of fireworks and will be required to appear in court. Police also confiscated approximately 425 fireworks valued at $8,000. The seized items included aerial shells, cakes, large rockets, fountains, sparklers and Roman candles.

The following day, State Police collected 654 packages of fireworks valued at $10,000. The items included aerial shells, cakes, fountains, bottle rockets, large rockets, Roman candles, sparklers and 17,337 individual firecrackers. Six court summonses were also issued that day.

Another five summonses were issued on June 26. During the final day of the operation, State Police seized 501 fireworks worth a total of $10,000. The confiscated items once again included cakes, fountains, aerial shells, bottle rockets and Roman candles.

"The possession, use and sale of fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts without certification and licensing," said State Police Col. Christopher Mason. "Massachusetts law requires the confiscation of any illegal fireworks we encounter, even if legally purchased elsewhere. State Police and our local partners will be conducting targeted enforcement efforts to intercept illegal fireworks coming into the state and we will seize any that we find in routine traffic stops."

Massachusetts General Law Chapter 148 Section 39 states: "Whoever shall have in his possession or under his control, or whoever shall use or explode or cause to explode any fireworks in violation of this section shall be punished by a fine of not less than ten dollars nor more than one hundred dollars. Any officer qualified to serve criminal process shall seize all of the fireworks mentioned herein without a warrant, and the fireworks seized shall, upon conviction of such violation, be forfeited to the commonwealth."

From 2012 to 2021, more than 900 fires in Massachusetts were caused by illegal fireworks. As a result of those fires, 43 firefighters were injured and property damage totaled $2.1 million. In addition, hospitals reported 31 instances of severe burns.

In 2020, several communities canceled their fireworks displays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to state fire officials, there were 120 fires that summer stemming from the use of illegal fireworks.

With the return of professional fireworks displays, the number of incidents decreased by 67% in 2021. However, State Police still confiscated more than 47,000 fireworks and issued 65 summonses last year.

According to fire officials, sparklers burn at approximately 1,800 degrees. This exceeds the melting points of metals such as silver, aluminum, bronze and brass.

"People are injured and property is lost to illegal fireworks every single year in Massachusetts," said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. "As we enter the period when most of these incidents occur, we're reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal because they are dangerous. Many cities and towns will have professional fireworks displays this year, so play it safe and leave fireworks to the professionals."