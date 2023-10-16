State police seize half-kilo of suspected cocaine in I-81 traffic stop

Oct. 16—State police at Gibson found a little more than half of a kilogram of suspected cocaine in a car pulled over late Friday afternoon on Interstate 81 North, the Susquehanna County barracks announced Monday.

Two 25-year-old men were arrested and lodged at the Susquehanna County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail for drug offenses, state police said. They were identified as Cristian Gomez-Bautista, of Palmyra, and Franklyn Melo Acosta, of Allentown.

Trooper Anthony Spegar pulled over their 2012 Acura TSX in New Milford Twp. at 5:09 p.m. because the car's window tint violated a state law. Spegar saw "indicators of criminal activity" and summoned a state police dog to the scene, which sniffed the scent of drugs, state police said.

The men agreed to let the state police search the car. Troopers found approximately 529 grams of suspected cocaine hidden in the trunk, state police said.

Both men are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Jodi L. Cordner, their court dockets show.

