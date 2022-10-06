State police seize meth, bomb, firearms in Blair Township traffic stop

Oct. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — A Buckley man, arrested after a traffic stop in Blair Township, is facing charges of possessing methamphetamine, a short-barreled shotgun and a homemade explosive, Michigan State Police officials said.

In the late afternoon on Sept. 28 in a parking lot on Vance Road, state troopers said they saw what looked like two trucks — a Ford F-150 and a Dodge Ram pickup truck — during an alleged drug transaction.

One of the vehicles, the F-150, left the parking lot and was later pulled over by troopers on M-37.

Police said they recognized one of the passengers in the truck, Vincent Patrick Kelly, 33, from Buckley, who they identified as an absconder on felony probation.

Kelly had an existing warrant out for his arrest, according to the police report.

Two other passengers and a driver, a 34-year-old Traverse City man, were in the F-150 with Kelly, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

After troopers arrested Kelly on the warrant, they said they found empty baggies containing traces of a white powdery substance, suboxone strips, a small blue straw and a homemade explosive device with a fuse.

Later, test results by the state police indicated that the white powder was methamphetamine, the report stated.

Carroll said the F-150 was taken to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office evidence garage after Kelly's arrest.

None of the other passengers or the driver were taken into custody, he said.

After troopers obtained a search warrant for the truck, they said they found a 9mm handgun, ammunition and brass knuckles underneath the seat where Kelly had been sitting in. They also found a short-barreled shotgun in the bed of the truck.

Kelly was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on counts of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, felony/firearm and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. Court records show he was given a $10,000 or 10-percent cash/surety bond.

The case still remains under investigation, as troopers are working to obtain more information about the occupants of the other truck in the Vance Road parking lot.

State police were assisted in this case by the MSP bomb squad.