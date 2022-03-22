State police seize multiple handguns, assault rifles, make arrest as part of investigation into ‘ghost gun’ trafficking in Waterbury area

Connecticut State Police seized multiple handguns and assault rifles illegally sold and possessed on Tuesday as part of an investigation into gun trafficking in the Waterbury area, the department said.

According to police, officers executed search warrants in Waterbury, Shelton and Wolcott, seizing AR-15 rifles, handguns, high-capacity magazines and ammunition, as well as “an amount of narcotics and other contraband.”

A photo released by the state police Tuesday shows 11 guns, seven of which appear to be assault rifles.

Detectives arrested Bryan Joyce, 36, of Southington, who now faces 25 counts of gun- and drug-related charges and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Police say further arrests in the case “are anticipated.”

According to the state police, the seizure Tuesday was part of a long-term investigation into the illegal trafficking of “ghost guns,” meaning those that lack a serial number and therefore cannot be easily tracked.

Police say the investigation is being conducted by the Connecticut State Police Statewide Firearms Trafficking Task Force and Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force, in collaboration with the Statewide Narcotics Task Force, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and police departments in Bridgeport, Shelton, Orange, Waterbury and Hartford.

