State police seized nearly 200 guns at Thornhurst home of accused burglary ring member, unsealed search warrant shows

Jun. 22—State police seized nearly 200 guns after raiding the home of a Thornhurst Twp. man accused of buying stolen goods as part of a burglary ring busted last week, an unsealed search warrant shows.

The Aug. 29, 2019, search of Daryl Wayne Rinker's Bear Lake Road home sought antique guns, tools, jewelry and collectables, according to the search warrant unsealed Thursday in Lackawanna County Court. It was one of the searches that day to help unravel a decadeslong, multi-million-dollar burglary spree that spanned multiple states and targeted museums, sports halls of fame and other institutions.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced June 15 that a federal grand jury in Scranton had indicted four men — Nicholas Dombek, 53, of Thornhurst Twp., who is at large and sought as a fugitive; Damien Boland, 47, of Moscow; and brothers Alfred Atsus, 47, of Covington Twp. and Joseph Atsus, 48, of Roaring Brook Twp. — for conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork and other charges.

Rinker and four others — siblings Thomas Trotta, 48, of Moscow, and Dawn Trotta, 51, of Covington Twp.; Francesco "Frank" Tassiello, 50, of Scranton; and Ralph Parry, 45, of Covington Twp. — were charged through criminal informations and are expected to plead guilty.

The nine are charged in connection with 18 heists across six states between 1999 and 2019, including thefts of Christy Mathewson memorabilia from Keystone College in 1999, artwork from Everhart Museum in 2005, and Art Wall Jr. trophies from Scranton Country Club in 2011. Many of the stolen items, including sports trophies, Yogi Berra's World Series rings and championship belts, were melted down and sold in New York City.

At Rinker's home, authorities found a veritable armory.

Rinker, 50, is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion on June 30 to enter a plea to one count of conspiracy to commit concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Rinker declined to comment Thursday. Attempts to reach his attorney, Chris Caputo, were unsuccessful.

State police and federal authorities accused Rinker of purchasing stolen items for years, often at a fraction of their value. Among them were a $250,000 W.F. Mills & Son 1860 7-barrel percussion rifle, more commonly known as a Tiger Gun, and a $32,500 Colt Model 1839 revolving shotgun sold to Rinker for $6,000, according to federal charging documents.

It is not clear from the search warrant if the seized guns were part of the stolen loot.

Some of the stolen goods appear to have been returned to their rightful owners.

A photograph released last week by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania appears to show that the Tiger Gun was processed as evidence.

That gun was among 13 antique firearms stolen in a 2011 burglary at Ringwood Manor in Ringwood, New Jersey. It was not named on the list of firearms seized during the 2019 raid.

"The State Park Service is thrilled to learn that some of the historic items stolen from Ringwood Manor in 2011 have been recovered for the people of New Jersey," said John Cecil, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's assistant commissioner for parks, forests and historic sites.

When asked what was returned, a Ringwood official referred comment to the U.S. attorney's office. Karam declined to comment.

In 2019, Thomas Trotta, who admitted to stealing the Tiger Gun, cooperated with state police to try to buy it back as investigators began gathering evidence, according to court records.

State police linked Trotta to several burglaries in 2019, using DNA evidence. He gave authorities details of his crimes and his co-conspirators. He is scheduled to plead guilty July 5 to theft of major artwork.

Trotta told investigators Rinker bought stolen firearms, artwork, tools, jewelry and other valuables.

Rinker also tipped them off to places they could break into and gave Trotta information on tools to steal from his employer, a construction company, according to a police affidavit. Trotta estimated they stole about $50,000 worth of tools. Rinker bought them for $1,800.

State police gave Trotta $1,500 in cash on June 6, 2019, to buy back the Tiger Gun.

Rinker, however, felt uneasy. He heard police were watching Trotta and he did not want to get in trouble for such a small amount of money, according to state police.

The deal fell through. It was not entirely a bust.

Trotta took note of the things he had stolen that Rinker had about the house: a deer head mount, bull horns, antique trains and more. State police logged it in an affidavit as another piece toward building probable cause to search Rinker's home.

On Aug. 29, 2019, they pulled the trigger.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.