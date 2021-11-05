State police sergeant accused of drunken driving crash resigns

A state police sergeant found guilty of causing an off-duty crash that injured two women in Southbury two years ago, allegedly while driving drunk, has resigned from the Connecticut State Police.

John McDonald had been on desk duty, with his police powers suspended, since the Sept. 25, 2019 crash. He submitted his letter of resignation Thursday after the start of an internal affairs investigation, which followed his court sentencing, state police said.

McDonald, who was 37 at the time of his arrest, pleaded no contest May 6 in Superior Court in Middletown to charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, a Class B misdemeanor, and was given a suspended, six-month jail sentence followed by two years of probation, court records show. With a no contest, or nolo contendere, plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but opts not to contest the charges.

He was originally charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle —a Class D felony — operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving and failure to obey a stop sign.

McDonald had been at a retirement party for a fellow trooper at the Black Hog Brewing Co. in Oxford the night of the crash. Surveillance video from the brewery showed him drinking “what appears to be at least eight alcoholic beverages” between 2:19 and 5:13 p.m., according to the warrant for his arrest.

The footage also showed him swaying, knocking over a drink and almost walking into a table before leaving, it said.

About 7:30 p.m., McDonald went through a stop sign at Route 188 and Airport Road, destroying the other car and his unmarked police car, the warrant said. State troopers take their police cars home.

Southbury officers reported seeing him sway and stumble in the road, the warrant said.

One of the women in the other car suffered wrist and forearm fractures, and the other one had extensive bruising and an eye injury, according to their lawyer.

McDonald was taken to the hospital but left without being treated.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.