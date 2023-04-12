State police serve search warrant on Adams County Children and Youth Services: solicitor

State police served a search warrant on Adams County Tuesday morning, solicitor Molly R. Mudd said.

The search warrant was served on the county at 10:45 a.m., Mudd said. It sought documents in the possession of the Children and Youth Services, including digital data files.

The county is fully cooperating, she said.

All of the data was released to Pennsylvania State Police before the close of business Tuesday, Mudd said in a statement.

Several Children and Youth staff members received subpoenas to appear and give testimoney to a grand jury “conducting an investigation into possible violations of Pennsylvania criminal laws,” according to the statement.

No county staff members have been named as criminal defendants in the investigation, the statement says.

"The Affidavits of Probable Cause underlying the investigation have been sealed pending further Court Order, so we do not have access to, or knowledge of, the underlying allegations prompting this investigation," the statement says. "The (Pennsylvania State Police) and the District Attorney are in possession of those facts, we are not."

State police spokeswoman Megan Frazer said it’s active investigation. No information is being released.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett could not be reached for comment.

"The County supports its CYS staff and administration, and will continue to support this group of experienced professionals as they continue to focus on, and carry out, their mission to serve the families in Adams County in need of support services," the statement from the solicitor says.

