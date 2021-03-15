State police shoot Flint man after he allegedly runs from traffic stop, fires at officers

Mar. 14—Michigan State Police said a trooper shot a man after he tried to run away from a traffic stop and fired shots at officers Saturday night.

No charges have been filed, and the officer who fired the shots is on administrative leave per department protocol, officials said.

"A case is being put together and when finished, will be put in front of Genesee County prosecutor," a MSP spokesperson said.

Around 11:14 p.m. Saturday, a trooper from the Flint post pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Brownell Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue.

Officials said a 24-year-old Flint man got out of the vehicle from the back seat on the driver's side and began running from officers while armed with a firearm.

Police said they told the man to drop the weapon but he continued running, and when pursued, the man fired at officers. Police said one of the officers shot back, hitting the man. The man was arrested and given first aid, police said.

The man is being treated at a local hospital and is in condition good, police said. The vehicle the man was in fled from the scene but was located within a few hours.

The trooper who fired the shot has been with state police two years. Detectives from outside of the district will conduct the investigation.