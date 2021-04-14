State police shoot, kill Fayette County domestic suspect who earlier fired at troopers

Apr. 13—Two state police troopers narrowly avoided injury Tuesday after a man believed to be involved in a domestic incident inside his Fayette County home fired a shot through a door, according to Trooper Robert Broadwater.

The man, however, was later shot and killed by police after coming outside his home and pointing a firearm at officers just before 4 p.m.

"This isn't the outcome we wanted," Broadwater said. "But the individual's actions brought this on."

The deceased man was not immediately identified.

Police were called to the Pine Slope Road home in Saltlick, just off Routes 711/381, around 10:30 a.m. for a reported domestic incident. A woman involved fled to a neighbor's home, Broadwater said.

Two troopers arrived to investigate and entered the home, though they could not find the man reported to be involved.

"As they were preparing to leave, that is when the suspect ... took a shot at troopers through a door," Broadwater said.

One troopers was grazed by either the bullet or debris. No one was hurt.

Members of the state police Special Emergency Response Team had the home near the Westmoreland-Fayette border, not far from the village of Melcroft, surrounded most of the day. Broadwater said they continued to attempt to get the suspect in custody.

Police kept Routes 711/381 closed between Champion and Indian Head, just south of Donegal, through the afternoon. There were no prior incidents reported at that home, police said.

Calls for domestic disputes can be among the most dangerous for police, according to a 2018 study of law enforcement fatalities completed by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. From 2010-16, about 30% law enforcement line-of-duty deaths happened during a domestic dispute call.

Officers are advised to go in pairs to investigate such incidents, according to a report from the agency.

Support Local Journalism

and help us continue covering the stories that matter to you and your community.

Support Journalism Now >