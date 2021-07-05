State Police shoot suspect in Santa Fe

Jul. 4—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police officers shot and injured a man in Santa Fe on Sunday morning.

At around 9:20 a.m., State Police officers were called to help Santa Fe police respond to a man sitting on the Rail Runner tracks near Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe, according to a State Police news release.

The man allegedly brandished a weapon at police and ran from them. Officers chased after him across the interstate and into a residential area, officer Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said in the release.

Wilson said the man fired at least one shot at State Police officers, who fired back. The shooting took place near Calle Pardo and Chaparral. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The officers were not injured.

Sunday's shooting marked the third by law enforcement officers in Santa Fe in less than two weeks. All three shootings involved officers from different agencies, and police said the suspects were armed with guns.

Santa Fe police officers on June 23 shot a suspect who had fled De Vargas Park. Later that same day, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a suspect near Siler Road and Refina Court after a car chase.

State Police said that in all three shootings suspects pointed their weapons at police prior to being shot.