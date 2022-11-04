State police slap Reserve Township auto salvage yard with multiple charges

An Allegheny County salvage yard is facing more than 800 summary offenses and dozens of misdemeanor charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Vehicle Fraud Investigators conducted a routine audit at Rusty Hook Auto Salvage LLC in Reserve Township in September.

There, investigators say they found multiple vehicles that had inspection stickers and registration plates that were still in the owners’ names. According to state law, it’s the salvor’s responsibility to remove and destroy stickers and return plates to the state. Failing to do so, according to police, poses a potential risk to consumers.

“If your name is still on the plate, whether that car gets destroyed or gets sold for parts, the plate still has your name on it. So, if that plate gets stolen or misplaced and someone finds it, puts it on their own car, driving through PA or New York, next thing you know you might have a few thousand dollars in fines from E-ZPass toll fees, parking tickets, you name it,” explained Trooper Rocco Gagliardi.

We asked Gagliardi what consumers can do to ensure that their plates are properly disposed of if sending their vehicle to a salvage yard.

He suggested people remove their own stickers and plate.

“You can take that yourself if your car gets salvaged, that totally eliminates any issues from coming up,” he said. “Then you can contact PennDOT if you want to keep the plate ... or they can give you step-by-step instructions on how to send it back.”

Channel 11 visited the business, located on Mt. Troy Road, on Friday. We were directed to a main office, where we were told no comment.

According to state police, the audit further revealed that the yard’s Certificate of Authorization and dealer plates had expired.

The criminal complaint states that the owner told police “he terminated two employees in early June that were responsible for the filing and processing of Department forms/paperwork.” According to the complaint, the owner further stated “he never received his renewal notice from the Department and stated he has been unsuccessful in his attempts to contact anyone from the Department.”

