State police still looking for missing man after three days of searching

Members of the Massachusetts State Police could not find a man who went missing three days ago after combing the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday.

Sunday marked the third day that MSP and Marlborough Police searched for Jeffrey Allard, who went missing from a Marlborough medical facility.

State Police divers and Marine Unit teams conducted a water search Sunday with assistance from the Boston Fire Department Dive Team, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Marlborough Police and Fire Departments. MSP says the water search will not resume Monday unless there is new evidence that warrants its renewal.

State Police Air Wing and K9 units assisted in the search for the missing Ware man earlier this week.

Anyone who may have seen Allard or has information about him should call 911 or Marlborough Police at (508) 485-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW