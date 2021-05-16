State police stop 46 drivers going over 90 mph on I-95, with 3 topping 115 mph

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

May 16—State police say they clocked three drivers going more than 115 mph — among 46 traveling at speeds in excess of 90 mph — in the span of a few hours early Sunday in the Seacoast region.

State police, using troopers in cruisers and members of the State Police Aviation Unit, stopped 121 motor vehicles between 6 and 11 a.m. Sunday along Route 95 in Hampton Falls.

The enforcement effort was held to target speed violations and other aggressive driving behavior, state police said in a release.

Troopers stopped 46 drivers going over 90 mph. An additional 10 were stopped for going over 100 mph, including three who topped 115.

The speed limit through that area is 65 mph, state police said.

Drivers clocked at over 100 mph were charged with reckless operation that can result in license suspension, state Police Capt. Christopher Vetter said in a statement.

In addition to speed and reckless driving, several drivers faced charges of driving with expired registration and not having valid licenses, according to Vetter.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com

Recommended Stories

  • Man was driving 143 mph on Kentucky highway, police say ... until he ran out of gas

    A man was clocked driving more than twice the speed limit on Bluegrass Parkway Saturday afternoon, and he only stopped when he ran out of gas, law enforcement officers say.

  • Man who drove 143 mph and led cops on chase arrested after running out of gas

    A Kentucky man who drove more than double the 70 mph speed limit and led police on a lengthy pursuit has been arrested after running out of gas. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 15, at approximately 12:58 p.m. when the Nelson County Dispatch in Kentucky received a call from the Kentucky State Police Dispatch asking for help to catch a man driving a bright yellow 2015 Ford Mustang. Authorities say the suspect, 47-year-old Steven Alford from Roundhill, Kentucky, subsequently led police on a long police chase.

  • A Tesla driver who died in a California crash had previously posted videos of himself riding in Autopilot mode in freeway traffic, say reports

    One video posted by a Tesla crash victim on Instagram included the comment: 'Best carpool buddy possible, even takes the boring traffic for me.'

  • A Space Force Commander was fired after comments made on conservative podcasts about diversity and Marxism

    When asked for an example, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier mentioned The New York Times' 1619 project, which examines the legacy of slavery in the US.

  • New kind of wheat draws pollutants from soil, water

    The soil and water near some of the most polluted wells in Minnesota is almost entirely clean three years after a new type of wheat was planted on the surface. The perennial wheat, called Kernza, was grown just west of Brainerd on a few acres immediately surrounding wells within corn and soybean fields. Over the past three years, it cut nitrate contamination from the cornfields by 96% and from ...

  • Food Network ‘Restaurant Impossible’ Participant Arrested For Cold-Case Murder

    A Columbia, Missouri man who once appeared on the Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible show has been arrested and charged with murder in a four-year-old cold case. Jeffrey McWilliams was arrested Tuesday on charges of second degree murder, first degree robbery, and armed criminal action in relation to the murder of Augustus Roberts in December 2017. The Food […]

  • Mom Raised Thousands for Daughter’s ‘Terminal Illness.’ But It Was All Fake, Officials Say.

    FacebookFor the past three years, 11-year-old Rylee Abbuhl had been working with a counselor to “process her own death” after being repeatedly told she had an incurable medical condition that could cause her central nervous system to fail.While grappling with the reality that she could never play college softball for Notre Dame or enter high school, Rylee was also capturing national attention.Her plight earned her and her mom tickets to Sea World, made her the guest of honor at a Texas A&M softball game, and raised thousands of dollars.“At this point, the doctors are focused on Rylees quality of life versus quantity of life. To meet Rylee in any setting is to love her, she is a friend to all and her sense of humor will have you laughing until it hurts,” a GoFundMe titled “calling all Rylee’s Warriors” states. “Unfortunately, Rylees health continues to decline and although she continues to fight this courageous fight she not only needs prayers but she needs her mom. Please help show your support.”But local authorities in Canton, Ohio revealed this week that Rylee is not sick—and her mother, Lindsey Abbuhl, made it all up to fund trips, their house, and other expenses for years.U.S. Marshal Framed Ex-GF as Rape Predator, Had Her Jailed for Months: Docs“There is no evidence to support [the] mother’s claim that Rylee is terminally ill,” says a neglect and abuse complaint, filed in Family Court this week by the Stark County Division of Children Services and obtained by the Canton Repository. The complaint noted that a medical professional reviewed all of Rylee’s medical records and found no illness.The shock revelation prompted the Stark County Sheriff’s Office to remove Rylee from her mother’s home and open an investigation into allegations Abbuhl used her daughter for personal gain.After temporarily placing Rylee with a family friend, a Stark County Family Court Judge on Friday placed her with her dad, Jamie Abbuhl, who had been increasingly concerned about his ex-wife’s claims about their daughter. Lindsey Abbuhl, 34, has not been charged with any crime.“If she needed my heart, I’d give it to her today,” Jamie Abbuhl told the Repository. “As far as her going to die... no.”Abbuhl did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Saturday.News reports show Rylee received national attention for her illness, including a personalized video message from pro softballers like Sierra Romero. In a March 1 interview with News Talk 1480 WHBC, Abbuhl said that 25 colleges and universities had reached out to Rylee to show their support.The most amazing young woman we’ve ever met! Rylee Abbuhl!! pic.twitter.com/2qMq1DxYqx— Walsh Softball (@WalshUSoftball) February 26, 2021 She even threw the first pitch for a Feb. 16 rival game between Walsh University and Malone University after meeting team members and coaches.The opportunity to pitch—which Rylee told FOX 8 was her “favorite part” of the game—was especially meaningful since she was apparently forced to stop playing last year as her condition supposedly worsened.“Her doctors were concerned that the sport was a little bit too physical for her with her medical condition. So we had to make the tough decision last year that she was going to walk away and not be able to play anymore,” her mom told FOX 8.The same day, Abbuhl told the Repository her daughter had “two months” to live, according to the outlet.Abbuhl often posted on social media about her daughter’s illness—and fundraisers to help cover expenses. In several posts, she mentions hospital stays with Rylee.“I’m looking for a place for a party, that doesn't have restrictions [on] the amount of people due to covid. We want to make Rylee's birthday party super special this year - and need room to have all of her family, friends, and supporters there,” Abbuhl wrote in a February 28 Facebook post.About a month later, Abbul posted about a “Rylee Warriors” youth softball “benefit” tournament that took place between April 30 and May 2. “All proceeds will be going to Rylee Abbuhl and her family for medical and living expenses,” the post said.According to the Repository, the neglect and abuse complaint stated that, despite Abbuhl’s insistence her daughter was sick, Rylee’s counselor found out this year that the girl was healthy.“[Lindsey Abbuhl] also told the counselor, who is going on maternity leave, that Rylee may not be alive when the counselor returns," the complaint states.The Repository added that they had received several questions about Rylee’s illness from readers. They asked Abbuhl for the girl’s medical records but were denied. Abbuhl also previously told the Repository that she had former friends who were trying to cast doubt on her daughter’s illness to disparage them.“She has a whole team of doctors [at Akron Children’s Hospital] working on her,” Abbuhl previously told the outlet, adding that the root of Rylee’s illness was unknown. “That’s sad people have to cause drama. Rylee sits in during her [doctor] appointments; she knows what’s happening to her. So calling me a liar is calling her a liar.”Abbuhl also detailed Rylee’s illness to News Talk 1480 WHBC, stating that Rylee started having medical issues “four years ago” and began seeing a neurologist two years later to look at her issues “as a whole.” Abbuhl said that after countless MRIs, CT scans, and speed studies, doctors discovered that “Rylee’s central nervous system does not work correctly.”When authorities confronted Abbuhl on Thursday, she allegedly denied making up her daughter’s medical condition. After that, authorities immediately removed Rylee for her own safety, the Repository reported.Rylee will now stay with her father until a hearing next month. Lindsey had been awarded sole custody following her 2017 divorce but Stark County Family Court Judge Rosemarie Hall on Friday had to supersede the custody agreement.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Thousands of police officers, sniffer dogs and drones are set to descend on a tiny English seaside town for President Biden's first big moment on the world stage

    More than 5,000 police will be on hand for Joe Biden's meeting with G7 leaders at the town of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England.

  • Bowman after Dover win: ‘Help me Tom Cruise, I’m on fire’

    Alex Bowman breaks down his second win of the 2021 season as the fans at Dover International Speedway cheer on the driver of the No. 48.

  • Robert De Niro Says Leg Injury During Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Was ‘Excruciating’

    The actor explained why his injury is unlikely to affect his upcoming role as a cattleman on Scorsese's new production, and mused on America after Trump.

  • Mexico faces up to uneasy anniversary of Chinese massacre

    President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will mark the killings of 303 Chinese people during the revolution that the city of Torreón has tried to forget Revolutionary soldiers on horseback in the city of Torreón in 1911. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive The first to die were Chinese agricultural workers, who were killed in the orchards and gardens surrounding the Mexican city of Torreón by advancing revolutionary forces in the early hours of 13 May 1911. After skirmishes at the outskirts of the city, the outnumbered federal garrison abandoned their positions and slipped away under the cover of darkness. As the rebels entered the city, they were joined by thousands of locals, fired up by racist speeches. A herb-seller is said to have clutched a Mexican flag and screamed: “Let’s kill the Chinese!” A revolutionary commander, Benjamín Argumedo, is believed to have fired the first shot. Over the next 10 hours, the mob sacked Chinese-owned businesses, looted the Chinese bank and dragged their Chinese neighbours by their distinctive braids, trampling them to death with horses. “Argumedo gave the order to kill the Chinese,” said Julián Herbert, author of a history of the massacre. “But everyone joined in the killing. It was soldiers, men, women – everyone.” A total of 303 Chinese people were murdered in the massacre at Torreón, then a burgeoning railway town some 500 miles south of the US border. Afterwards, rebels and locals posed for photographs with the bodies of their victims before they were hauled away by the cartload. Bodies of the dead were carried away on carts and buried in mass graves. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive The savagery was an appalling expression of a wave of anti-Chinese racism which swept throughout North America in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In the US such sentiments led to the Chinese Exclusion Act banning the immigration of Chinese labourers; in Mexico they culminated in the expulsion of most of the country’s Chinese population in the 1930s. The Torreón massacre caused indignation in China, and Mexico eventually agreed to pay 3.1m pesos in gold in reparations, although the payment was never made. In Torreón, nobody was ever charged – let alone tried or convicted – over the massacre, and today the events of 1911 remain largely unmentioned. There are no monuments marking the tragedy and attempts to commemorate the events have been met with resistance. “This matter of the Chinese killings makes us confront a truth that we haven’t wanted to talk about locally,” said historian Carlos Castañón, who oversees the municipal archives. Revolutionary forces in the city of Torreón at the time of the massacre. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive On Monday, however, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is expected to travel to Torreón to seek forgiveness for the massacre as part of a year-long series of events marking some of the darker chapters in Mexico’s history, including the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlán. “It’s an honest gesture, which transcends politics,” said Castañón. “For the first time, we’re going to confront the big lie that we’ve perpetuated – and the silence of our complicity.” In Torreón that silence is still so absolute that no monuments mark the massacre, which killed half the city’s Chinese population at the time. A commemorative plaque was swiftly stolen. A statue erected in a public park in 2007 was vandalized and later removed, but will be restored to a public plaza for the commemoration. Victims of the massacre were buried in common graves, including one which is now covered by a roadway and small playground. “Local historians considered this just an anecdote: ‘One day in Torreón they killed some Chinese people’,” said Castañón, who has combed through archives in an attempt to learn more details of the massacre, including the victims’ names. The president’s plan to commemorate the massacre has predictably ruffled feathers among some in Torreón. “All of humanity would have to apologise for what’s happened through the centuries,” groused the then mayor, Jorge Zermeño, in February, according to the newspaper El Sol de la Laguna. Revolutionary troops on horseback in Torreón. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive “We will participate [in the ceremony] but we will have our own opinion,” he said. “I think that in wars, there’s a lot of confusion. These are events of the time and have to be seen in the context of which they occurred. Of course they were regrettable.” Much of that grumbling stems from Torreón’s “foundational myth” as a city of hardy immigrants who conquered the desert, said Javier Garza, a former newspaper editor in the city. Before the massacre, Chinese migrants opened a bank, built a tram connecting Torreón with the neighbouring city of Gómez Palacios and ran most of the local laundries. Their farms fed the local population. “The Chinese community [in Torreón] was the most prosperous [Chinese community] in Mexico,” Herbert said. “It wasn’t the most numerous, but it was the most prosperous.” In his book The House of the Pain of Others: Chronicle of a Small Genocide, Herbert disputes the local narrative that the pogrom was a spontaneous uprising by poor Mexicans, arguing instead that anti-Chinese racism was rife in Torreón – and across the country. Herbert’s conclusions proved so controversial that he was unable to hold an event promoting the book in Torreón. Torreón was a burgeoning railway town at the time of the massacre. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive Not all locals participated in the massacre: some, including a local lumberyard owner sheltered Chinese residents from the mob. Most of the survivors fled Torreón, though some later returned, and the local Chinese community now numbers about 1,000. Antonio Lee Chairez. Photograph: David Agren/The Guardian Some in the Chinese community still seem reticent to speak of the massacre, even as they express pride in their role of building Torreón into a city famed for industry and agriculture. “I think [Amlo’s] visit is important and the event merits this. But the [Chinese] community is not requesting it,” said Antonio Lee Chairez, 90, whose father Juan Lee survived the massacre with the help of neighbours. “But it has to be positive [that he is coming] – because this was an outrage that nobody ever admitted.”

  • Watch the terrifying moment a Florida fisherman was chased by a huge alligator

    Tommy Lee was tarpon fishing in Florida's Everglades National Park when he spotted an 11-foot alligator begin to emerge from the water.

  • A Boston TV crew covering a dog theft found the missing pet and its alleged kidnapper, and caught it all on camera

    A reporter and cameraman spotted a dog that looked suspiciously similar to the missing pup they were supposed to be reporting on.

  • Eagles' Jason Kelce opens up on Carson Wentz's 2020 collapse

    Jason Kelce speaks on Wentz's final year in Philly. By: Reuben Frank

  • Learn About The 3rd Gen Firebird Formula

    This budget muscle car is beloved by many.

  • Hamas gambles Gaza's future on rocket barrage

    In 2018 Yehiya Sinwar, the Hamas veteran who effectively rules Gaza, made an unusual announcement. Speaking two days after Israeli soldiers killed 60 Palestinian protesters and militants at the Gaza border fence, he said that his group would pursue “peaceful, popular resistance”. It was a remarkable thing for a leader of the proscribed terrorist group to say in the face of hardliners calling for vengeance. Sinwar is widely considered a ruthless and brilliant political mind whose two decades in Israeli prisons gave him fluent Hebrew and an intimate understanding of his enemy’s politics and society. And his strategy of “negotiation by rocket” had previously brought tangible successes. But his reluctance in 2018 to seek blood for blood signalled a softening. The next three years saw an easing of the blockade around Gaza, and economic and humanitarian relief. It appeared as though Hamas were seeking legitimisation. “Basically Hamas in recent years was pursuing a more pragmatic strategy with regard to Israel,” said Neri Zilber, an Israeli-American journalist who closely follows events in Gaza.

  • Cycling-Bernal destroys his rivals to take Giro d'Italia lead

    Egan Bernal blew away his rivals on the Giro d'Italia as he won the ninth stage with a brutal, gravity-defying effort in the final climb to claim the race's overall lead on Sunday. The 2019 Tour de France champion produced impressive acceleration inside the last km of a gravel road final section to beat Italian Giulio Ciccone and Russian Aleksandr Vlasov, who were second and third respectively seven seconds behind. Belgian prospect Remco Evenepoel, back to competitive racing nine months after sustaining multiple injuries in a crash at the Giro di Lombardia, took fourth place, 10 seconds off the pace.

  • John Harbaugh says that WR Rashod Bateman is ‘as advertised’

    The Baltimore Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman with the 27th pick in the 2021 draft. John Harbaugh said Bateman has been "as advertised"

  • What drivers said after Dover

    Here is what drivers were talking about after the race.

  • Damage assessment begins on overturned cargo ship after fire

    A salvage team on Saturday began assessing damage caused by a fire inside the remains of an overturned cargo ship that is being dismantled along the Georgia coast. “The assessment is likely to take several days,” the multiagency command overseeing the demolition of the Golden Ray said in a statement. A giant crane being used to dismantle the ship was unhooked Saturday and shifted away from the site to allow for the damage assessments, officials said.