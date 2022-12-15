State police stop vehicle going 101 mph

Dec. 15—Police involved in enhanced patrols on the F.E. Everett Turnpike stopped a vehicle traveling at 101 mph in Merrimack on Tuesday and gave the driver a summons to appear in court for reckless driving, authorities said Thursday.

Troopers, Merrimack police officers and Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are participating in enhanced patrols through the end of December.

During the morning commute, more than 14,500 vehicles had passed through the Bedford tolls by 10 a.m., according to state police. Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash by Exit 11, briefly slowing down traffic.

State police numerous vehicles were stopped and that troopers and other law enforcement partners will continue to focus on aggressive driving and excessive speed with the goal of improving safety during the daily commute for New Hampshire drivers.

The operation will continue through the end of the month during all hours of the day and night, state police said.