State police: Student struck, choked teacher with extension cord at Westmoreland school

State police in Greensburg are investigating the alleged assault of a Fairfield Township school employee by a student.

Troopers were called to the Outside In School along Fort Palmer Road Monday evening for a report of an assault in progress. Troopers determined a 15-year-old male student struck and choked a 32-year-old employee with an extension cord, according to a report.

The Outside In School is a private, non-profit in Westmoreland County that provides residential treatment programs for males. According to their website, they also offer outpatient services, like substance abuse programs and family therapy.

Channel 11 has reached out to the school for comment.

