State police superintendent will address investigation next week, Justice says

Jul. 13—Gov. Jim Justice suggested Wednesday that he would have West Virginia State Police Col. Jack Chambers join him during next week's administration briefing to address the status of an ongoing investigation into allegations against the agency.

For two consecutive weeks, Justice has faced media questions during his virtual administration briefings about the state police inquiry, and the lack of action to date surrounding that investigation.

In response to the latest media question, Justice said he would have Chambers participate in next week's virtual session and to speak on the status of the investigation.

"I think the best thing is to have Col. Chambers on next week and let him come in and update you because I know a lot of information," Justice said. "These people are really working it and everything, and they've heard me over and over. I'm the most impatient guy in the room and I want us to be fair and absolutely also work within the constraints that we have to work in."

At the same time, Justice added, "I want us to act. That is all there is to it. We've had enough smoke you know that there is fire in different places."

Justice said the fire needs to be put out and the state needs to move forward.

Chambers replaced former West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill, who resigned earlier this year after the allegations against the state police surfaced in February through anonymous letters.

Those allegations included a theft by a state trooper at a Charleston casino, a hidden camera several years ago in the State Police Headquarters women's locker room and rape allegations, according to previous reports.

So far, no charges have been brought and no one has been fired. The trooper involved in the theft was allowed to retire.

Justice holds a weekly administration briefing each week. The weekly sessions used to be virtual pandemic briefings, but now deal with his administration and politics. Justice didn't indicate Wednesday what day the briefing next week with Chambers would be held.

Justice also was asked if he still stood by his plan to send West Virginia National Guardsmen to the southern U.S. Border.

Justice announced that plan in May, which he said would be a deployment to Texas to help secure the southern border, reduce the flood of fentanyl into the nation, and combat the human trafficking crisis associated with the open border.

The West Virginia National Guardsmen participating in Operation Lone Star as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact from Texas are all volunteers. No units are being mobilized for the operation.

While a reporter Wednesday questioned the cost of the planned volunteer deployment, Justice said any cost associated with the support mission could be handled by the state.

"We haven't changed anything in regards to the request that came from Texas," Justice said. "The bottom line on the whole thing is the guard always steps up. We've got the money. We'll find a way to cover the money. Many states are doing this, some bigger than us. But we are stepping up to the level we can."

However, Justice warned that "bad stuff is coming across the border every day." He said West Virginia needs to do its part to help with securing the border.

In another question, Justice was asked whether enough workers could be found to support all of the new jobs that are coming to West Virginia.

The Republican governor seemed to like that question.

"People are waking up every single day to just how great (West Virginia is) and all of the opportunities available here in this great state," Justice said. "Companies wouldn't be making the level of investment in West Virginia if they didn't think the workers can be found. The workers will come."

Justice said businesses and industries are looking to West Virginia now more than ever to expand or relocate. He said recent tax cuts implemented by the Republican-controlled Legislature that he signed into law has made the Mountain State even more attractive to prospective companies."

He said finding enough workers to fill all of the jobs won't be a problem.

"When you have good-paying jobs, really good-paying jobs, the people will find us," Justice said.

Locally, a number of companies that have recently moved to the Bluefield area are still hiring, including Intuit in downtown Bluefield and the new Omnis Building Technologies manufacturing plant located at Exit 1 in Bluefield.

The actual administrative briefing itself was relatively short Wednesday. Justice talked about the importance of promoting West Virginia's natural resources to help ensure that the Mountain State remains a national leader in energy production while also embracing alternative forms of energy.

He also announced he was recommending the approval of more than $18 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grants, although none of the funding awards were for projects in the deep south counties.

Justice also announced the launch of a high-visibility speed-enforcement campaign on West Virginia roadways beginning today and continuing through July 30. The campaign aims to reduce crashes and to get motorists to follow posted speed limits.

"And if you don't slow down we are going to catch you," Justice said.

