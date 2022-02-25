State police: suspect dead in Edgewood after another deputy shooting

Feb. 24—New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Edgewood by the Torrance County Sheriff's Office, the state agency said Thursday in a statement posted on Twitter.

The incident occurred on County Road A102 near Monica Lane in Edgewood.

"Deputies are uninjured and okay," the statement said. "Suspect is deceased. Investigation is active, details limited."

This is the second fatal shooting by Torrance County sheriff's deputies this month.

Deputies shot and killed Travis Boawn, 37, of Edgewood on Valentine's Day after he allegedly attacked a woman with a claw hammer.

Authorities haven't release the names of the deputies involved in either of the fatal shootings.

A state police officer was also shot and wounded near Edgewood earlier this month, following a high-speed chase and an exchange of gunfire with a suspect since identified as 24-year-old Caleb Dustin Elledge.

