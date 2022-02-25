State police: suspect dead in Edgewood after another deputy shooting

Phaedra Haywood, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Feb. 24—New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Edgewood by the Torrance County Sheriff's Office, the state agency said Thursday in a statement posted on Twitter.

The incident occurred on County Road A102 near Monica Lane in Edgewood.

"Deputies are uninjured and okay," the statement said. "Suspect is deceased. Investigation is active, details limited."

This is the second fatal shooting by Torrance County sheriff's deputies this month.

Deputies shot and killed Travis Boawn, 37, of Edgewood on Valentine's Day after he allegedly attacked a woman with a claw hammer.

Authorities haven't release the names of the deputies involved in either of the fatal shootings.

A state police officer was also shot and wounded near Edgewood earlier this month, following a high-speed chase and an exchange of gunfire with a suspect since identified as 24-year-old Caleb Dustin Elledge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • For world, Floyd's death was about race. Why not the trials?

    For people around the world, the killing of George Floyd was about race. A white police officer, with three other officers nearby, kneeled on the neck of a Black man until he stopped breathing, and protests erupted across the country. Corporations and governments promised change, and a new generation of civil rights leaders rose up.

  • Feds rescind license extension for Florida nuclear plant

    Federal officials have reversed a decision to allow a South Florida nuclear power plant to continue running for another 30 years by ordering a new review of potential environmental risks, including those posed by climate change. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued an order Thursday to reverse a 2019 decision by a previous, Republican-led commission to extend Florida Power & Light’s operating license for two reactors at the Turkey Point nuclear power plant until 2052 and 2053, respectively. The new decision shouldn't immediately affect operations at Turkey Point, which is south of Miami along Biscayne Bay.

  • Florida's new coronavirus guidance: 'Buck the CDC'

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on Thursday announced new coronavirus policy recommendations that discourage mask-wearing and push physicians to use off-label medications to treat the virus. “People want to live freely in Florida, without corporate masking creating a two-tier society and without overbearing isolation for children,” DeSantis said in a statement. The announcement came a day before President Joe Biden's administration is expected to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines, according to two people familiar with the change.

  • Minneapolis Park Officer Pulls Gun on Black Woman after Seeing Her Gun License

    Body camera footage of a Minneapolis Park Police officer pointing a gun at a woman during a traffic stop has been released, reported ABC 5 Investigates via KSTP. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has not responded yet to the incident or settlement following the incident.

  • Scott Peterson's new trial rests on 'Strawberry Shortcake'

    Convicted killer Scott Peterson's chance for a new trial in the murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped send him to prison in 2004 amid worldwide publicity was biased because she was a domestic violence victim. “This hearing is critical," said Pat Harris, one of Peterson's attorneys. Laci Peterson, 27, was killed when she was eight months pregnant with a son, whom the Petersons planned to name Conner.

  • Retired officer says he had no choice in theater killing

    Curtis Reeves, a 79-year-old former Tampa police captain, said he shot 43-year-old Chad Oulson on Jan. 13, 2014, because the younger, fitter man was cursing at him and about to attack him because he had complained about Oulson's cellphone use during previews. “I was completely defenseless,” Reeves said.

  • Former NC police chief, recently considered drowned, arrested in Horry County, SC

    The former police chief never returned from a fishing trip in North Carolina and was reported missing after authorities conducted an “extensive water search.”

  • Child jailed 3 days after Hobgood Elementary arrests sues Judge Donna Scott Davenport

    A 10-year-old student at the time, Wild Fire was one of 10 children arrested April 15-16, 2016, by Murfreesboro Police Department officers at Hobgood Elementary.

  • Tarzana couple convicted in $18M coronavirus fraud captured after 6 months on the run

    Three members of an Encino-based fraud ring who went on the lam after being convicted of stealing more than $18 million in COVID-19 relief loans were captured in Montenegro and federal authorities are seeking their extradition, a senior law enforcement official told City News Service Wednesday.

  • How did ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ get away in latest prison escape? MDOC releases new details

    A Mississippi prison official said the convicted Coast killer looked like “something out of ‘Frankenstein’” when he was re-captured earlier this month. Here’s how MDOC says he escaped.

  • Black teen receives $900K, apology in settlement with police over wrongful arrest

    A teenager in Kansas City has been granted nearly a $1 million settlement after he was arrested and detained for […] The post Black teen receives $900K, apology in settlement with police over wrongful arrest appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman mistakenly jailed for 13 days sues Los Angeles and its police department

    Authorities mistook Bethany K. Farber with a woman by the same name who had a warrant for her arrest in Texas. Farber was jailed for 13 days, a lawsuit says.

  • Chained Chinese mother of 8 confirmed to be human trafficking victim

    Chinese authorities have confirmed that the high-profile case of a chained woman that was found inside a hut in the eastern Jiangsu Province was trafficked multiple times. After weeks of public outrage and requests for a thorough investigation, the chained Chinese woman seen in a viral video, whose real name has now been identified as Xiao Huamei, was found to have been trafficked from Yagu village in Yunnan Province. Xiao, who was born in 1977, was married in 1995 and later divorced in 1997 before a woman, identified as Sang, brought her to Jiangsu Province to supposedly help her seek medical treatment and find her a new husband; however, Sang tricked and sold her to a man in Donghai County for 5,000 yuan (approximately $790) in 1998, according to ABC News.

  • A 4-year-old in Utah opened fire on police officers after his father told him to during his arrest, police said

    Police were called when the child's father brandished a firearm at employees at a McDonald's drive-thru after receiving an incorrect order, authorities said.

  • Sacramento police officer placed on leave, accused of recording his partners without consent

    A Sacramento police officer has been placed on administrative leave as Folsom police investigate "allegations that adult female victims were video recorded during intimate settings without their knowledge," authorities said. Benjamin Gray was placed on leave and his peace officer powers were removed on Jan. 17, the Sacramento Police Department said in a release on Wednesday. Authorities say images of potential victims were found during their investigation.

  • Mississippi police roadblocks violate rights, lawsuit says

    Married couple LaQuenza Morgan and Lauren Rhoades say police officers conduct roadblocks every few months in their mostly Black, working-class neighborhood in Mississippi's mostly Black capital city, usually during the busiest times of day when people are going to or from work. Rhoades, who works at a tourist site in Jackson, said she tries to have her ID ready to show officers and they often don't even look at it. Morgan, a banker, said he can't recall officers ever waving him through without checking his license.

  • Former Sheriff’s Investigator Sentenced For Wife’s ‘Carefully Laid Out’ Murder

    A former sheriff's office investigator in Virginia has been sentenced for the premeditated murder of his wife two years ago. David Lee Morse, 67, was sentenced to 60 years behind bars for the murder of his wife, Pamela Morse, 63, according to the Martinsville Bulletin. Prosecutors said that while the former investigator for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office didn’t pull the trigger, he planned to have his wife gunned down in her bed on May 13, 2020. Pamela Morse died of a single gunshot wound to

  • Noor Muqaddam: Diplomat's daughter beheaded for spurning proposal

    A man is sentenced to death for raping and murdering the woman at his home in Pakistan's capital.

  • Hiker finds remains of man missing for just short of a decade, Oklahoma sheriff says

    His cause of death is still a mystery as an investigation continues.

  • Suspects in red car robbed a group then kidnapped, sexually assaulted NC teen, police say

    Sheriff’s deputies in Davidson County found the 17-year-old girl and returned her to Charlotte, police say.