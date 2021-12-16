State police: Suspect fleeing from N.C. authorities dies in fiery crash on I-95 in Sussex

SUSSEX — State police say a Pennsylvania man being chased by police from North Carolina into Virginia Tuesday died when his vehicle crashed and then caught fire on Interstate 95.

The suspect was identified Wednesday night as Steven Benjamin M. Rhock, 24 of Philadelphia. State police said he had no identification on him when the crash occurred on northbound I-95 near the Jarratt exit, about 20 mils south of Petersburg.

State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said her agency was tipped off by authorities in Halifax County, North Carolina that they were pursuing the suspect who was driving a stolen car. Once across the state line, troopers joined in the chase.

Anaya said spike strips were set up at the 18-mile marker in an effort to slow Rhock down. He ran over them but continued to flee.

Two miles later, the car veered off the highway into the median strip where it hit a tree and burst into flames. Rhock was pulled from the burning car and taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg where he died.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the crash, while Halifax authorities are looking into why Rhock reportedly stole the vehicle.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Pennsylvania man dies in Virginia crash following police pursuit