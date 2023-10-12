State police have 'suspect' in Indiana shooting that killed 1, others expected to recover

Oct. 12—INDIANA, Pa. — State police indicated they have at least one suspect in a shooting that killed one man and injured eight people at a White Township party Oct. 8.

Progress in the investigation has confirmed several individuals were involved in a confrontation inside the Chevy Chase Community Center — the scene of the shootings — before shots rang out. "Other individuals were inadvertently struck by gunfire" during the exchange, according to Trooper Cliff Greenfield.

"In our effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, suspect information is currently being withheld," Greenfield wrote in a media release.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, no charges were filed, Greenfield told The Tribune-Democrat.

Investigators previously said that the party involved approximately 150 students, some of whom were Indiana University of Pennsylvania students.

Two of those students were injured, while six others also between the ages of 18 and 23 years old — were from different parts of Western Pennsylvania, and as far away as Florida.

State police did not identify the names of the injured party attendees "due to safety concerns" — but all eight are expected to recover from their injuries.

The Chevy Chase Community Center is operated by a nonprofit that supports needy families in the community with daily meals and other aid.

But the center was being rented that night for a party, state police confirmed.

The late-night event drew at least one noise call around midnight, with police saying they were already arriving on scene when the sound of gunfire erupted.

State police said they are also not identifying the individual who rented the facility from the nonprofit "to protect the integrity of the investigation," which remained ongoing.

Jamar M. Porterfield Herriot Jr, 22, of Homestead, died at the scene from what Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman ruled as a homicide.

Multiple handguns were among "thousands" pieces of evidence collected at the scene.

Greenfield said state police are still working to determine if any of the individuals involved in the shooting were invited guests.

Many of the victims in the shooting had Pittsburgh area addresses, updated information by state police shows.

—Male, 18, of Chicago

—Male, 18, of Arcadia, Florida

—Male, 20, of Pittsburgh

—Male, 19, of Braddock, Allegheny County

—Male, 22, of Turtle Creek, Allegheny County

—Female, 19, of Pittsburgh

—Female, 19, of Chambersburg, Franklin County

Greenfield said another victim, a 19-year-old female, was also a Pennsylvania resident, but authorities were still working to determine her hometown.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible for this shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and prosecution those responsible, state police said.

"We continue to encourage anyone who was present at the Chevy Chase Community Center at the time of this incident or anyone with information to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960," state police wrote.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.