State police: Suspect killed near Tesuque in sheriff's office shooting

Jul. 7—New Mexico State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning fatal shooting off Bishops Lodge Road northeast of Santa Fe involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman, said a suspect was killed in the incident at No. 1 Entrada Capulin, but no deputies were injured.

Bishops Lodge Road is closed as officers investigate.

Neighbors of the area who declined to give their names said they heard screaming and then two gunshots as they were having breakfast outdoors at their home.

State police said more information about the incident will be released as it becomes available.

The shooting follows three within Santa Fe city limits involving law enforcement in the past two weeks. State police also are investigating those incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.