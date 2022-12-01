State police: Suspect who prompted Amber Alert in custody, mother and her baby boy being evaluated

An alleged kidnapping suspect who state police say abducted his former girlfriend and her baby boy from a home in Dartmouth on Thursday has been taken into custody.

Jeremias R. Cabral, 21, of Fall River, allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Hannah Benson, and her 6-month-old son, Grayson, at knifepoint around 11:20 a.m., prompting an Amber Alert, according to Massachusetts State Police.

In a statement issued shortly after 2 p.m., state police said, “The child’s mother is also believed to be with the suspect and the infant and is also considered to be a kidnapping victim at this time.”

State police noted that Hannah likely entered the suspect’s vehicle out of concern for her child. It’s not clear if Cabral is the child’s father.

Moments after issuing the alert, state police announced they had located a Mitsubishi Lancer the trio were believed to be traveling in, but the vehicle was unoccupied.

Just before 2:45 p.m., Cabral, Hannah, and her son were tracked down in Fall River. Cabral was arrested, the victims were evaluated, and state police deactivated the Amber Alert.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

A preliminary investigation indicates Cabral forced his way into the victim’s Tucker Road apartment and took the baby at knifepoint, according to state police. When Hannah gave chase and entered Cabral’s car, he allegedly took off.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

