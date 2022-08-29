State police find suspected meth lab in Indiana County, plan to charge 3 people

Pennsylvania state troopers are investigating after finding evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing at a home in Indiana County.

On Aug. 23 around 4:38 p.m., troopers responded to 760 North 4th Ave. in White Township to investigate after they received information about a possible meth lab.

During a search of the home, state police said they found numerous one-pot vessels and drug paraphernalia. The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team responded and inventoried the contraband.

State police said charges are expected to be filed against three people -- a 48-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman., all from Indiana, Pennsylvania.

The members of Troop A, Indiana, strongly encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960, their local police department, or the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office at 724-471-7777. Anonymous reports may also be made via the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS. Tips may also be reported via the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office Crimewatch website at indiana.crimewatchpa.com.

