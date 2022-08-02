State police suspend officer following domestic dispute
State police have suspended an officer from Troop D after they were arrested for a reported domestic dispute Monday night, according to state police.
Officer Jaime Solis of Troop D in Danielson was placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident and an internal affairs investigation from state police, police said.
Solis was arrested by Vernon police at his home Monday following a domestic incident, according to state police.