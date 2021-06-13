State police: Taos officer shoots man after chase, gunfire

The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Jun. 13—Authorities on Saturday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in Taos that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital.

Taos police tried to pull over a Hyundai driven by Antonio Olivares around 3 a.m. on N.M. 68, but the vehicle fled, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the shooting.

The vehicle crashed on Fernandez Road after a short chase, and Olivares and the Taos officer exchanged gunfire, the release states.

A short time later, Olivares was detained and taken to a local hospital. He later was airlifted to Albuquerque with injuries that were not life-threatening and has been released from the hospital, police said.

Officials are withholding the name of the Taos officer until interviews on the incident are completed.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden welcomed to G7 with embraces and laughs two years after world leaders were caught mocking Trump

    US president assures ‘America is back’ after predecessor’s hostile relationship with world leaders

  • Democrats threaten to subpoena Trump officials over secret attempts to obtain lawmakers’ data

    Schumer calls Barr’s alleged seizure of Apple data ‘gross abuse of power’ and ‘assault on the separation of powers’

  • ‘Unabated crime wave as president’: Former prosecutor says Trump must be prosecuted

    ‘If he is not held accountable, if we don’t prosecute him, then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,’ Glenn Kirschner says

  • Ex-US ambassador reveals the one thing G7 leaders can do to help Biden keep Trump out of power

    Former president tipped to run for White House again in 2024

  • Peru's Fujimori leads protest to annul votes as Castillo nears win

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, who is likely to lose a runoff election against her socialist rival, on Saturday led a protest in Lima , calling again for the annulment of votes that did not favor her. "If the (electoral) jury analyzes this, the election will be flipped, dear friends," Fujimori told thousands of supporters, many waving Peru's red-and-white flag. Front-runner Pedro Castillo, a member of the left-wing Free Peru party, is close to being named the Andean country's next president, despite Fujimori's unsubstantiated claims of fraud, as the count from the second round of voting earlier this month nears an end.

  • Israeli police say woman with knife shot dead in West Bank

    Israeli police said a Palestinian woman carrying a knife ran toward an Israeli military checkpoint on Saturday and was shot dead by a private security guard. The shooting took place at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem, one of the largest in the occupied West Bank. Police said the woman, identified as a 28-year-old resident of a West Bank refugee camp, had ignored calls by the guard to stop.

  • Capitol rioter apologises on CNN – and blames Trump for his actions

    Anthony Antonio said he never would have marched down Pennsylvania Avenue if he had not been told

  • G7 summit: Spending plan to rival China adopted

    G7 leaders say they will support poorer countries in a "values-driven" and transparent partnership.

  • Merrick Garland vows to challenge GOP threats to voting rights

    With Biden administration under pressure to combat voter suppression, attorney general condemns baseless voter fraud narrative and ‘abnormal’ audits that undermine voters

  • 60 million J&J vaccine doses need to be thrown out after factory mishap, FDA reportedly says

    60 million J&J vaccine doses need to be thrown out after factory mishap, FDA reportedly says

  • Bills that could force Big Tech breakups unveiled in House

    A group of House lawmakers put forward a sweeping legislative package Friday that could curb the market power of Big Tech companies and force Facebook, Google, Amazon or Apple to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. The bipartisan proposals are the culmination of a 15-month investigation by the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, led by Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island. It concluded that the four tech giants have abused their market power by charging excessive fees, imposing tough contract terms and extracting valuable data from individuals and businesses that rely on them.

  • Exclusive-UN official accuses Eritrean forces of deliberately starving Tigray

    The northern highlands of Ethiopia became a global byword for famine in the mid-1980s, when drought and conflict combined to create a disaster that killed as many as one million people. Now hunger is stalking the Tigray region again, and a senior UN official alleges that starvation is being used as a weapon of war. More than 350,000 of Tigray's nearly 6 million people are living in famine conditions, according to an analysis by United Nations agencies and global aid groups first reported by Reuters on Thursday.

  • Suns spoil Nikola Jokic's MVP party, beat Nuggets 116-102

    Deandre Ayton scrutinized the box score and couldn't believe his eyes as he read Nikola Jokic's stat line: 32 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists. Following a raucous pregame ceremony celebrating his MVP award, Jokic joined Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with 30 points, 20 boards and 10 assists in an NBA playoff game. Jokic, though, was apologetic afterward, telling his teammates this loss was on him because of his 13-for-29 shooting performance.

  • S African government sells 51% stake in SAA to consortium

    South African Airways has been thrown a lifeline. The South African government is selling a majority stake in SAA to Takatso consortium, which will initially commit more than 3 billion rand - or $221 million - to give the struggling airline a new lease of life.SAA has been under a form of bankruptcy protection since December 2019.But its fortunes worsened during the global health crisis and all its operations were mothballed last September when funds ran low.The airline is one of a handful of South African state companies that depend on government bailouts, placing the national budget under huge strain at a time of rapidly rising debt.Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said the consortium includes pan-African investor group Harith Global Partners and aviation group Global Aviation.Takatso Chief Executive Gidon Novick said that an IPO for the airline is unlikely to happen within the next three years, and SAA would first need to become profitable.Novick said Takatso would seek to relaunch SAA as soon as possible, prioritizing domestic services, first followed by regional destinations.International long-haul routes would follow but would be selected carefully, and SAA would also work to forge partnerships with major carriers.The South African government will have a "golden share" of 33% of the entity's voting rights and certain areas of national interest.

  • US lawmakers introduce bills targeting Big Tech

    The bills target Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google and some of the anti-trust actions they stand accused of.

  • Amazon, Google executives lead U.S. Senate panel antitrust hearing witness list

    Executives from Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com head the list of witnesses for a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee next week, along with an executive from speaker maker Sonos Inc, which has been critical of the two tech giants. Ryan McCrate, an associate general counsel, will speak for Amazon while public policy specialist Wilson White will testify for Google, said Senators Amy Klobuchar, chair of the panel, and Mike Lee, the top Republican, in a statement.

  • NASCAR live updates and results: Kyle Busch scores 99th Xfinity Series win at Texas

    Lap-by-lap highlights and results from the Alsco Uniforms 250 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

  • Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow released from prison

    Agnes Chow and other activists were jailed last year for their role in pro-democracy rallies in 2019.

  • Texas trucks: NASCAR leader Nemechek wins 2nd race in row

    John Hunter Nemechek has always had confidence in his ability, and that move he made this year back to NASCAR trucks from the top-level Cup Series was all about having the opportunity to win races with top-tier equipment. A day after his 24th birthday, Truck Series points leader Nemechek won his second consecutive race in the No. 4 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, leading the final 22 laps and finishing more than 3 seconds ahead of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott on a steamy Saturday in Texas. It was Nemechek's fourth truck victory of the season, and 10th of his career.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN aid chief says there is famine

    More than 350,000 people are living in "severe crisis" after months of conflict in the Tigray region.