State Police: Teen charged with arson

Sep. 11—State Police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old after a fire call at the Richfield Springs Central School.

Troopers from the Richfield Springs barracks were dispatched to assist the Richfield Fire Department with a fire in a second-floor bathroom at the school Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7, a media release said.

An investigation revealed that a 15-year-old male intentionally lit a soap dispenser on fire, which caused property damage only, the release said. No injuries were reported.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, a class B felony, the release said.