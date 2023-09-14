State Police say they've arrested Mercedes driver who dragged trooper in Brockton

BROCKTON — State Police say they have arrested the driver of a Mercedes who fled a traffic stop, dragging a trooper for a distance along Montello Street.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, State Police said in a blog post. Authorities say they stopped the car for "motor vehicle violations." State Police say the trooper suffered minor injuries.

In a 30-second video from the dash cam of a cruiser, two troopers can be seen speaking with the driver. One trooper goes headfirst into the car as the car pulls away. The trooper who was being dragged appeared to roll out of the car, sliding a distance along the pavement before regaining his feet and running back to the cruiser.

State Police say the driver was Derek Lobo, 31, of Brockton.

A search ensued following the incident and police say Lobo was located at a home at 33 Union St. on Thursday afternoon.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper is dragged during a traffic stop on Montello Street in Brockton on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

"LOBO was located after an intensive investigation by the State Police Troop D Community Action Team (CAT) and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section," State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in an email. "Multiple Troopers from both units took part in the arrest; the Trooper who actually placed him in custody was the Troop D CAT member who was dragged by the suspect in last night’s incident."

Lobo was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, fentanyl trafficking.

He will be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

The incident took place on Montello Street near Mattress Maker, where Montello intersects with Crescent. Also on Wednesday, police say they made 19 arrests of alleged opiate dealers.

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @HelmsNews.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton: State Police arrest Mercedes driver who dragged trooper