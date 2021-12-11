State Police: Thieves targeted GPS units on boats in South Jersey

UPPER TWP. - Four Florida residents are accused of stealing global positioning systems (GPS) worth more than $300,000 from marine vessels in South Jersey.

The suspects, charged after a two-year investigation, allegedly took more than 300 GPS units from marine vessels in South Jersey.

The Miami residents — Mizael Alfonso, 47; Marie Frometa Rodriguez, 41; Manuel Barbosa Mendiluza, 58; and Ciro Perez Martinez, 29 — sold the stolen units in Florida, State Police alleged Friday.

They allegedly entered boat yards and storage facilities s after hours and removed GPS units from the consoles of multiple vehicles, according to a State Police account.

It said troopers from the State Police Woodbine station began investigating the theft of marine electronics from a Cape May County boat yard in November 2019. An insurance firm told investigators of similar claims filed in New Jersey, North Carolina and Massachusetts.

Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects in January 2021.

Alonso and Rodriguez were arrested in March at a motel in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Barbosa and Perez were taken into custody in Miami in October.

All have been extradited to New Jersey, where they're accused of theft, burglary and conspiring to commit theft and burglary.

The charges are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

