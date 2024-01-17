State police make three arrests during operation targeting narcotics sales at CT Fastrak station

Three people were arrested last week during an operation by authorities targeting drug sales at the CT Fastrak station in New Britain.

Troopers assigned to the station conducted surveillance around 9 a.m. Friday and saw “activities consistent with hand-to-hand narcotics transactions take place,” according to Connecticut State Police.

The troopers then relayed the information to detectives and additional troopers with the Statewide Narcotics Task Force North Central Office who were nearby assisting with the Narcotics Interdiction Operation, state police said. Authorities converged on the Fastrak Station and detained three suspects who were involved in the drug sales, according to state police.

“In an effort to thwart detectives and troopers approaching the station, additional unidentified individuals observed to be involved in the suspected transactions entered a CT Fastrak bus and attempted to conceal narcotics on the bus,” state police said in a statement Wednesday.

State police K-9 General was then deployed and discovered hidden narcotics underneath multiple bus seats, state police said. Detectives seized 16 bundles of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 17 Oxycodone pills, over $400 in suspected drug proceeds and narcotics paraphernalia.

The three suspects who were detained have been identified as Sammy Lee Trimmier, 40, of Hartford, Christopher Hicks, 20, of Hartford, and Christian Ruben Garcia, 28, of East Hartford.

Trimmier faces charges of sale of a narcotic substance, conspiracy to commit sale of a narcotic substance, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree violations of conditions of release. State police also found that he was wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree failure to appear in court.

Hicks has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit violation of conditions of release and two counts of conspiracy to commit sale of a narcotic substance.

Garcia faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit the sale of a narcotic substance.

Trimmier was held on a $300,000 bond, while Hicks and Garcia were each held in lieu of $100,000 bonds. All three suspects were expected to be arraigned Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court.