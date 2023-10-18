State Police And Tobacco Control Seize 32 Thousand Packs Of Un-Taxed Cigarettes
State Police And Tobacco Control Seize 32 Thousand Packs Of Un-Taxed Cigarettes
State Police And Tobacco Control Seize 32 Thousand Packs Of Un-Taxed Cigarettes
The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.
You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.
The death toll continues to rise on both sides more than a week after Hamas launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
Experts share how to support kids without shame.
Android users in Arizona, Colorado and Georgia can now add their state ID or driver's license to Google Wallet. You can use this digital version of your ID at TSA PreCheck lines at select airports.
Qualcomm is working with Google to develop a RISC-V platform that can power Wear OS devices.
The change should go into effect in early 2025.
The US tax authority has announced that it will start pilot testing its new Direct File program for the 2024 filing season, though it will initially be available for select taxpayers in 13 states only.
Laura Geller's stunning collection made it to the media queen's Favorite Things List.
Save over 55% and take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
Michael Jordan's logo dunking on top of the Jazz's name turned out to be unpopular with fans.
The Milwaukee Brewers are one step closer to repairing American Family Field after the Wisconsin Assembly approved the funding plan.
Spy photos reveal parts of the next-generation three-row Buick Enclave SUV interior with cues borrowed from the Encore GX and Envista.
Stellantis announced Tuesday that it will cancel its planned presentations and display at CES 2024, the tech trade show that takes over Las Vegas every January. The automaker, which owns a slew of U.S. brands, including Jeep, Ram and Chrysler, cited the cost of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, which has entered its fifth week. "In light of the current status of negotiations in the United States, preserving business fundamentals and therefore protecting the future of the company is a top priority of Stellantis leadership," the company said in an statement.
“I doubt they will [turn me down], I’ve been in the system for too long,” Durant joked. “I feel like I’m grandfathered in, being around as long as I have.”
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
The number of children being educated at home has spiked in recent years, adding new fuel to longstanding debates over parental freedom and child welfare.
President Biden may have finally decided it's time to help Ukraine win, instead of just preventing them from losing. His reelection could depend on the outcome.
Oxford University researchers found that by using a combination of wearable sensor data and machine learning algorithms, the progression of Parkinson’s disease can be monitored more accurately than in traditional clinical observation.
Salted, a company that builds quick-serve restaurant brands, secured $14 million in Series B funding. The funds will accelerate what CEO Jeff Appelbaum says is the company’s vision to have “thousands of locations” over the next few years. The Los Angeles-based company has created six brands since the company was founded in 2014, including moonbowls (Korean cuisine), Cauliflower Pizza and lulubowls (Hawaiian-inspired dishes).