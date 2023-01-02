State police: Toddler recovering from fentanyl overdose; preliminary hearing set for adult

Jan. 2—A toddler who overdosed on fentanyl last month in Lilly is recovering, state police said Monday.

The child was "responding well" after being taken to UPMC for treatment.

Dillon Edward Zack remains in Cambria County Prison on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment in connection with the child's overdose.

In a release to media, state police said Monday that lab testing by Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh showed the toddler had fentanyl, fentanyl metabolite called norfentanyl, amoxicillin, acetaminophen and naloxone in his system.

The results conflicted with a statement Zack, 28, allegedly told police, after reporting the young boy appeared to have swallowed a tablet of methadone, police said.

State police said Zack also told them that there were no drugs inside the apartment where police say the incident occurred.

Zack was arraigned on Dec. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Kevin J. Price and was remanded to the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 4.