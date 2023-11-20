State police travel to Tennessee in ongoing probe of woman found murdered along I-90

Pennsylvania State Police investigators working to solve the mystery of a murdered woman's body found along Interstate 90 in Greene Township on Nov. 10 have traveled to Tennessee in their search for answers.

Four investigators with state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township left Erie on Sunday and will spend Monday and Tuesday working with authorities in Tennessee in their investigation into the death of 48-year-old Michelle Lee Tayse, Troop E commander Capt. Kirk Reese said Monday.

Tayse was found dead on the north shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-90 at about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, when firefighters were called to the area between the Wesleyville and Wattsburg exits to put out a reported brush fire.

An autopsy revealed that Tayse died of multiple stab wounds, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said. There were also burn injuries to her body, he said.

State police are trying to determine how Tayse, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, ended up in Erie County, as well as who she might have been traveling with, who killed her, and why.

Tayse, the mother of seven children and grandmother of four, according to information in a GoFundMe account set up by her family, had no known connection to Erie County, investigators have said.

Reese said Monday that state police investigators who traveled to Tennessee are working with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct interviews and collect other information in the investigation.

A spokeswoman with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the agency is assisting state police in the probe and referred all other questions to the state police.

Eyewitnesses, video sought

Reese said Monday that investigators are also continuing to ask for the motoring public's help, as authorities are hopeful that someone who might have been traveling along I-90 on the early morning of Nov. 10 might have seen something suspicious.

Shortly after Tayse's body was discovered, state police asked anyone who might have been traveling along I-90 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Nov. 10 and who might have seen something suspicious in an area between Exit 32, the Wesleyville/Bayfront Connector exit, and Exit 29, the Route 8/Wattsburg exit to contact Troop E headquarters at 814-898-1641.

Reese said Monday that investigators have also contacted the heads of security for all of the large national freight companies to ask them to check the dash cameras of any of their trucks that might have passed through Erie County along I-90 around the time Tayse's body was found.

"To at least review the dash cams for any stopped cars or anything," Reese said.

State police issued a similar appeal to truckers through social media, he added.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has additionally posted information about the investigation into Tayse's death on its website. Those who contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to the posting.

Those who might have information are also encouraged to contact state police at 814-898-1641.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: State police travel to Tennessee as probe ongoing in woman's killing