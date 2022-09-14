State Police treatment of first female pilot gives agency a black eye

New Mexico State Police will pay pilot LeAnne Gomez $750,000 to settle her lawsuit alleging a sexist work environment, discrimination and retaliation. Recruited in 2015, Gomez was the first female pilot hired by the State Police.

In Facebook responses to the posted news story, I noticed that men questioned whether she was a good pilot while women believed Gomez had been mistreated and sympathized with her.

I believe her, from personal knowledge of two egregious episodes involving women aviation professionals and a close reading of the lawsuit.

News accounts of lawsuits like this often don’t go beyond a sampling of grievances because they lack the space. So we heard about a guy urinating outside the hangar door, guys showering in the open hangar, and guys telling her to not “break a nail” when she was refueling. Then there was her supervisor. During a conference, this married man told her she was “drawing too much of a crowd” so he was going to tell everyone she was his wife, and he invited her to his hotel room “to discuss work.” He called her flight lesson with him a “$2,000 date.”

Such behavior may strike some readers as adolescent and unprofessional but not worthy of a lawsuit.

To get a sense of what Gomez actually endured you have to read the 46-page lawsuit, which conveys the daily affronts, insults and ambushes.

The men she worked with promised one avenue of training, for which she was qualified, that ended sooner with higher pay. Instead they forced her to take the longer training and the lower pay. During that training an instructor told her he intended to see her “washed out.” They passed her over for missions, neglected to provide flight time and training, and generally lacked any direction about her role in the agency. They left her out of group activities. They told her the wrong times for meetings, which caused her to miss them or get there late. If she complained, they told her she had an attitude and retaliated, again and again. There’s much more.

Before joining the State Police, Gomez was a Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputy and a private single-engine airplane pilot who was certified to fly helicopters. Besides being the first female pilot in the state police air unit, she was the first female law enforcement pilot hired in New Mexico. The daughter and granddaughter of pilots, Gomez thought she’d found her dream job.

Instead, “she was harassed, demeaned, belittled, and discriminated against to the degree that another officer there compared her treatment to that of a ‘domestic violence victim,’” said the lawsuit. She left in 2019 to save her health.

LeAnne Gomez is not alone.

Last year, Desiree Horton became the first female pilot at the Orange County Fire Authority. With 30 years as a pilot, 16 spent fighting fires for the state of California, she had more aerial firefighting experience than her co-workers, and yet OCFA fired her before her one-year probationary period ended, saying she was untrainable. She has sued.

Like Gomez, she was undermined, disrespected, disparaged and made to feel incompetent, says her lawsuit. Like Gomez, she was held to higher standards than her male counterparts and not given the same training opportunities.

Worldwide, just 5% of pilots are women, and 30% say they’ve experienced sexual harassment and exclusion from the boys club, according to a recent British survey.

The state Department of Public Safety denied Gomez’s allegations and admitted no liability in the settlement. Without a trial we don’t know what the air unit’s men have to say, so their names don’t appear in news stories, although they do appear in the lawsuit, which is public information.

So nobody has been held accountable, and New Mexico taxpayers will foot the bill for this appalling disaster. The State Police are still recruiting women with a straight face, but women pilots need not apply.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: State Police treatment of first female pilot gives agency a black eye