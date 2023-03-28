State police: Trooper dragged by car when driver flees traffic stop in Fall River

A state trooper was dragged by a car when a driver fled a traffic stop in Fall River early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The trooper had stopped a female motorist for a violation in the area of Pleasant and 17th streets around 12:30 a.m. when she began to drive away, according to Massachusetts State Police.

“The trooper reached into the vehicle in an attempt to prevent the suspect from fleeing and was dragged approximately 100 feet before becoming disengaged from the car,” state police said in a statement.

The trooper returned to his shift after he was treated and released from St. Luke’s Hospital.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, fled the scene.

State police have not yet tracked her down.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

