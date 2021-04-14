State police troopers on leave after woman shot in U.P.

Apr. 14—Michigan State Police are investigating an incident in which troopers shot a woman Monday night in the Upper Peninsula.

Troopers from the MSP Calumet Post, along with a Houghton County sheriff's deputy, were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired at a residence in Hubbell. Upon arriving, the officers found a 28-year-old woman outside armed with a gun, the agency said in a statement.

"The officers gave repeated verbal commands to the subject to relinquish the firearm, but she refused and instead attempted to re-enter the occupied home with the firearm," the release said. "Fearing for the safety of an elderly person inside the residence, the officers fired their weapons, striking the female."

The officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she remained Tuesday, state police said.

The troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol, while detectives from the MSP Seventh District Investigative Response Team investigate the shooting, representatives said. When complete, the investigation will be forwarded to the Houghton County Prosecutor's Office for review.