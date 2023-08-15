State police: Truck driver attempts to run over two people after dispute

Aug. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Ferndale woman was jailed on Monday after she drove her truck onto the sidewalk attempting to run over two people, forcing them to dive into the grass, authorities allege.

State police in Ebensburg charged Lacey Nicole Hamilton, 31, of the 400 block of Vickroy Avenue, with two counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and one count each of DUI and reckless driving.

According to a complaint affidavit, a dispute broke out at Hamilton's residence around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Two people told troopers that they left the residence after Hamilton allegedly threatened them, saying, "I am going to kill you."

The pair left the residence believing that Hamilton was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The two people were walking near Ferndale Avenue when Hamilton allegedly drove by in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, turned around in a parking lot and then drove up the sidewalk, forcing the pair to dive into the grass, the affidavit said.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the truck, and Hamilton, who allegedly displayed indications of impairment, told them that she drank two "Twisted Teas," the affidavit said.

Hamilton was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for a blood test.

Hamilton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $40,000 bond.