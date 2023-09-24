State police trying to identify driver who evaded them during Center Township chase

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County are looking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle that evaded them during a chase earlier in the week.

In a press release, PSP Butler says on Friday around 9:25 p.m., a trooper tried to stop a black or dark-colored Ford Mustang on SR 8 near South Benbrook Road in Center Township. Police say the vehicle was illegally passing others at a high rate of speed.

The Mustang fled from the traffic stop, which led to a pursuit on several area roads. The pursuit was terminated when the Mustang got back on SR 8 because of unsafe speeds.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, like the license plate number or an exact vehicle description, or who knows anything about the driver should contact PSP Butler.

