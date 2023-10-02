State police trying to identify man who made $2,000 purchase with credit cards he stole from gym

Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County are investigating after someone stole credit cards from a wallet in a gym locker room and used them for a $2,000 purchase.

According to state police, the theft happened on Sept. 6 at the LA Fitness on Lincoln Place in Hempfield Township. Police say an unknown man stole credit cards from a wallet in the gym’s locker room.

Troopers say the suspect then used the stolen cards to buy $2,000 in Apple gift cards at the Walmart on Green Centre Circle in Hempfield Township.

The suspect, who was seen on surveillance video, is described by state police as a Black man in his early 20s with an athletic build. He was seen wearing a gray long-sleeved T-shirt, dark shorts, and distinct red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Wesley Smith at 724-832-3288.

