State police: Tucumcari man killed by dog pack

Feb. 2—A Tucumcari man died Wednesday after he was attacked by a pack of dogs in the Eastern New Mexico town, state police said.

In a news release, police said Stanley Hartt, 64, was attacked at about 8 p.m. by a pack of five mixed-breed dogs while he was walking on 11th Street.

First responders were called but Hartt died at the scene, according to the news release.

One of the five dogs was euthanized by a Quay County Sheriff's Office deputy following the attack. The other animals were turned over to the county's Animal Control department.

Investigators are trying to determine who owns the dogs. According to the release, once an investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office for a determination on whether charges will be filed.