State police: Two dead after shooting in Pecos

Oct. 31—A man and a woman were found dead following a shooting at a Pecos home over the weekend, New Mexico State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

The bodies of Thomas Bastien, 29, and Renee Romero, 33, both of Pecos, were discovered Saturday with gunshot wounds in the master bedroom of a residence, the release states. State police are investigating the deaths.

Officers responded to a call from a 17-year-old boy who said he heard gunshots inside his home, police said.

"Agents later learned that Thomas and Renee had been involved in a verbal altercation in the early hours of the morning on October 28 when the male juvenile heard gunshots coming from the bedroom," the release states.

State police spokesman Wilson Silver wrote in an email the boy who called police is not a suspect and that "there is currently no threat to the public" from the incident. He declined to answer further questions about the incident.

