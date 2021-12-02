State Police: Two dead in Wednesday night Duanesburg incident; Investigation remains active

Dec. 2—DUANESBURG — Two people are dead after an incident Wednesday night at a residence in Duanesburg, state police said.

Authorities responded to what troopers described in a release as a disturbance at the residence at about 9:15 p.m., state police said. Law enforcement stood watch overnight in front of the two-story residence at 6826 Duanesburg Road.

"State Police confirm that there are two deceased victims from the incident," the overnight release read.

State police did not describe the incident further, beyond the two victims who died. There is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public, state police said.

The scene is located on Route 7, near the well-traveled intersection with Route 20 in the hamlet of Duanesburg.

State police responded to the scene with the Schenectady County Sheriff's office.

"This is an active investigation more information will be released as it becomes available," state police wrote.

