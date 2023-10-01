State police: Two East Stroudsburg University students injured in fight

Two East Stroudsburg University students were taken to the hospital Saturday with non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The men, both 19, “engaged in a physical altercation involving a knife,” police said.

State police were dispatched to the ESU Ridge Apartments around 6:11 a.m., where they spoke with university police. The men had already been taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.

The students were not named in a Saturday news release from the state police, but “will be identified at a later time.” Charges are expected for both, the police said.

This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the campus or community, police said.

