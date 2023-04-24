State Police: Two killed when vehicle strikes parked tractor-trailer on I-86 in Big Flats

New York State Police said two people were killed Sunday when a vehicle struck a parked tractor-trailer on Interstate 86 in Big Flats.

Horseheads-based troopers said the crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. between exits 49 and 50.

According to crash investigators, a westbound vehicle driven by Eduard Edelshteyn, 76, of Brooklyn, N.Y. crossed two lanes of traffic before striking a disabled tractor-trailer that was parked off the roadway on the north shoulder.

Troopers said two passengers in Edelshteyn's vehicle, a 72-year-old female and a 58-year-old female, were pronounced dead at the scene. State Police are withholding their names until relatives can be notified.

Both Edelshteyn and a third passenger, Alla Fedosova, 56, of Brooklyn, were taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. No information was available on their conditions.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Claudio L. Castanheira, 65, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was not injured, officials said.

Along with uniformed troopers, the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the crash.

