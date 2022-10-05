State police in Uniontown asking for help finding missing 26-year-old woman

Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old woman.

Police said Keisha Hottinger was last seen on Sept. 25.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Hottinger’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Tidholm, PSP, Uniontown Station, at (724) 439-7111 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online HERE.

