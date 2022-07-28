State police updates search for missing person

Jul. 28—Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville on Wednesday posted two updates regarding the search for a missing woman from Union Township. The updates were the first from state police since large-scale search efforts were halted over the weekend.

Candice Caffas, 34, who resides in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road, climbed out of a bathroom window in her residence between 10 p.m. July 15 and 3 a.m. July 16. She is considered to be in danger due to a mental health disability, according to police.

In one update, state police acknowledged a "possible sighting" of Caffas early in the search. According to police, Caffas may have been seen heading west toward Conneaut Lake near Route 285 in the Geneva area. Her home is located near Ernst Trail about 3 miles south of Meadville.

In a second update, police revised the description of Caffas originally provided in a July 16 press release. Caffas was last known to be wearing orange shorts with a white floral pattern, according to the update. She had originally been described as wearing orange pants with flower designs.

Police described Caffas as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes. In addition to orange shorts, she was last known to be wearing a purple T-shirt, purple-and-blue sneakers and glasses.

In the Wednesday updates, state police again stressed that "any and all leads pertaining to this investigation" are still being investigated.

As of late Saturday afternoon, all current leads in the search were exhausted, so no organized large-scale effort was mounted Sunday, police announced over the weekend. Anyone with information relevant to the search for Caffas should contact the Meadville barracks at (814) 332-6911.

