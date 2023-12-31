State Police urging people to not drink and drive on NYE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As people across Western New York get ready to ring in the New Year, New York State Police are urging people not to get behind the wheel impaired.

“Don’t put other people and other families at risk on the roadway. The last thing we need is another tragedy here in WNY and it’s something that could be completely avoided just by a good decision,” said New York state trooper James O’Callaghan.

Trooper O’Callaghan said every December state police pull over and arrest hundreds of people who are driving impaired.

“It’s very dangerous for people to get behind the wheel impaired at all. When we’re talking about alcohol .08 is very low, it’s only one or two drinks a lot of people might feel fine, but by law, they’re impaired,” O’Callaghan said.

Between the Buffalo Bills home game and New Year’s Eve celebrations, there are going to be a lot of people on the roads.

“Buffalo is very unique, very different area than the rest of the state. We have the Bills game, we have the ball drop downtown, which is a very popular event then we have every little party,” O’Callaghan said. “We have to prioritize in categories. How safe are the roads? We’re going to be pushing extra patrols out there.”

State police are setting up checkpoints across the region to ensure people are following the law.

“We’re coming out of Christmas, we’re joining into the New Year and New York state police will be joined by other local law enforcement agencies, looking for intoxicated or impaired drivers,” O’Callaghan said. “That’s a big issue and we want to keep the roads as safe as possible.”

If you plan on drinking, or doing anything else that could impair your driving, O’Callaghan is urging people to seek other ways home besides getting behind the wheel.

“There’s so many other options. Whether it be ride sharing, designated driver, or maybe you live close to wherever you’re coming from but if alcohol and marijuana are part of your festivities tonight do not drive or get behind the wheel,” O’Callaghan said.

