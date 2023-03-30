State police want to know why trooper who went missing has a Blood Honor tattoo on his neck

TRENTON - A state trooper from South Jersey who went missing last week is now the subject of an internal investigation.

Photos released in an effort to locate Jason "Jay" Dare raised public concerns over the trooper’s tattoos, Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the State Police, said in a statement.

Blood Honor tattoo on missing trooper's neck

One visible tattoo on Dare’s neck says “Blood Honor” – words once used as a slogan by the Hitler Youth and a current identification for an “international racist skinhead umbrella group,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“There is currently an internal investigation into the matter,” said Callahan, who noted Dare is on administrative leave from his $100,820-per-year job.

Guidelines provided to New Jersey State Police recruits note tattoos are not allowed on an applicant's neck, among other usually exposed areas.

They note applicants also cannot "publicly or privately display a tattoo … that is prejudicial to good order, discipline or causes a discredit to the member of the Division while acting in any capacity.”

"There is no room for hate, prejudicial rhetoric or divisive behavior in our organization,” Callahan said.

Jason Dare disappeared

The state police “have enlisted the assistance of our law enforcement partners to conduct a thorough investigation,” said the superintendent, who did not specify which agencies are involved.

Dare, a Vineland resident, became the subject of a search after he walked away from a medical facility in suburban Philadelphia on March 19.

The New Jersey State Police Facebook page at that time described Dare as "missing and endangered."

It posted photos of Dare, including one showing the neck tattoo, to help people recognize him.

Dare was found safely in Pennsylvania on March 24.

State police have offered no additional information about Dare, including where and how he was found.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: NJ missing persons: Blood Honor tattoo on state trooper investigated