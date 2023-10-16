State police warn of possible mountain lion sighting in Lehigh County
A large feline, possibly a mountain lion, was spotted in the fields behind Hanover Drive, authorities confirmed.
A large feline, possibly a mountain lion, was spotted in the fields behind Hanover Drive, authorities confirmed.
Remember when experts warned that the pandemic would forever change sports, and that attendance might never get back to its pre-pandemic highs? Boy were they wrong.
The Lions got a big offensive play from a new source on Sunday.
It's good practice as an investor to listen to really smart people.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
David Montgomery landed awkwardly after a 19-yard reception in the first half on Sunday in Florida.
Craig Reynolds provided a key block to help Amon-Ra St. Brown score the first touchdown of the game.
This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.
The Bills were in a much closer game than expected on Sunday.
The Bills had another player sustain a scary injury.
The Rangers are 6-0 this postseason after beating the Astros on Sunday in Houston.
Fields appeared to injure his throwing hand while being sacked.
Brian Hoyer took over for Garoppolo in the second half against his former team.
The Texans' future looks a lot better with their rookie quarterback.
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in the first quarter before he went out to extend his streak to 15 games.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
The Titans' defense stopped the Ravens from scoring touchdowns five times, but they couldn't stop Justin Tucker's golden foot.
Early last week, I stumbled upon a blog post written by Amanda Peyton, who co-founded Braid, a startup marketing a shared wallet for friends and family to pool their money together for certain things such as a trip. Peyton was refreshingly candid about the demise of the company, which shut down last month. Problems with finding a sponsor bank set the company behind.
Extra scrutiny for illegal border crossings and drug smuggling has made the U.S.-Mexico border a real pain to deal with.
An electric toothbrush for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.