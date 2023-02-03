State police warn of restaurant scam in Peru

Feb. 2—Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants.

The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation, and the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant's money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant's money.

State police said sometimes scammers will use software that shows the incoming call is from a police department. Their sole purpose is to attempt to steal from individuals and businesses.

Law enforcement officers will not call and request to bring them money.

If you happen to receive unsolicited phone calls similar in nature:

* Don't give in to the pressure to act.

* Don't engage in conversation with suspected scammers.

* Don't send or take money to a caller. Also, don't wire money or pay a scammer with a prepaid debit card or gift card.

* Don't travel to any location the caller asks you to go.

* Hang up and call the police.